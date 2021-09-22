Martell Cognac has announced Janelle Monáe as an official partner for a new brand campaign, “Soar Beyond the Expected,” featuring Martell Blue Swift’s innovative offering.

Director and artist produce the new campaign, child., photographed by multimedia artist Jheyda McGarrell, and starring Monáe, the powerful women-led production – a rarity within a male-dominated sector – recognizes “Standout Swifts” as those who live life on their terms, approach their desires with unmatched passion and manifest their truths.

“I have wanted to use my voice to make a change, while supporting those who are underrepresented to use their voices to do the same.” – Actress, singer, producer, and standout swift, @JanelleMonae#Martell #MartellBlueSwift #SwiftOnes #SoarBeyondTheExpected pic.twitter.com/0FFnIwSvhZ — Martell (@martell) September 21, 2021

As the lead “Standout Swift,” Monáe will work with Martell to inspire others to be themselves unapologetically and blaze their path. She will also highlight and support philanthropic efforts that drive change.

“I have never been one who lives life trying to fit in. It isn’t always easy and can be lonely at times, but the reward of moving through life on your own terms is worth it. I have tried to use my platform to make a change in areas that I can be of service to while supporting those who are underrepresented,” says Monáe. “It is incredibly important that my partners not only support this line of thinking, but they mirror these values and give back to these communities that I care deeply about. In working with Martell and its ‘Soar Beyond the Expected’ campaign, I’m looking forward to opening new doors that will push our communities forward to soar even higher.”

You can learn more about the campaign here.