Kelly Oubre Jr. is holding down the creative for the inaugural installment of Converse’s “Chase the Drip” Pack.

In 2018, Converse welcomed Kelly Oubre Jr. to its basketball roster in support of its return to the hardwood. Now the high energy forward takes over the creative direction of the new design and provided inspiration for the design language that is found on the SkidGrip Hi and UNT1TL3D silhouettes.

The Chase the Drip x KOJ SkidGrip Hi showcases a monochromatic black upper complemented by a tearaway canvas outer layer. Influenced by Kelly Oubre Jr.’s passion for thrifting, the canvas exterior can be torn to reveal “Tsunami Papi” and “Converse” graphics on its base layer in contrasting black and white – a design cue sparked by the New Orleans native which provides the wear with multiple styling options.

For the Chase the Drip x KOJ UNT1TL3D Hi, the collection continues the better with time approach as chip away paint is applied to the black upper. Similar to the SkidGrip Hi, a “Tsunami Papi” graphic is revealed below the silhouette’s base layer in asymmetrical coloring on each lateral side. Moving towards the medial, “Tsunami Papi” and “Converse” text graphics connect to complement its abstract Star Chevron branding and complete its monochromatic look.

The Chase the Drip x KOJ SkidGrip Hi and UNT1TL3D Hi is available now in a limited global release at FootLocker.com, Converse.com, and select global retailers.