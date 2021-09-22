With the WNBA Playoffs set to kick off this week, Gatorade, a founding partner of the WNBA, has released a new social film, Reflections, to celebrate the league’s 25th season.

Reflections stars 13-year-old rising basketball phenom Isabella “Jiggy” Escribano as she reflects on the WNBA greats including Gatorade Women’s Advisory Board members and roster athletes Elena Delle Donne and Candace Parker who have broken barriers to achieve greatness.

The film is a tribute to the next generation of young female athletes whose paths to excellence have been paved by the legacy-making women of the WNBA.

Earlier this year, Gatorade supported the WNBA’s 25th year with the #WatchThis campaign, encouraging viewership all season to help combat the glaring issue of the underrepresentation of female athletes in media.

You can see the film below.