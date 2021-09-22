SOURCE SPORTS: Warriors Owner Seems To Be Not Interested In Trading For Ben Simmons

SOURCE SPORTS: Warriors Owner Seems To Be Not Interested In Trading For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons wants no parts of the Philadelphia 76ers, and it appears a contending team out west wants no parts of him.

The Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob spoke Tuesday to Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle. Lacob took some time to address the trade rumors linking the 76ers star Simmons to the Warriors and made clear that it likely will not be happening any time soon.

“In some ways, it doesn’t really fit what we’re doing,” said Lacob. “He makes a lot of money. And, can he finish games? I don’t know.”

Advertisement

“He’s very talented,” Lacob continued about Simmons. “The problem is: We have Draymond [Green]. Draymond and him are very similar in the sense that neither one really shoots and they do a lot of the playmaking. That’s one issue. The salary structure is another.”

Lacob was wise not to mention Simmons by name because that could be seen as tampering. The Warriors don’t need Simmons, but at the same time, they don’t need to throw salt on the man’s name either.