Trump Sues His Niece and the New York Times for Releasing Tax Information

Trump Sues His Niece and the New York Times for Releasing Tax Information

Donald Trump is taking his niece to court. Trump is suing his niece, Mary Trump, and the New York Times to give up details about his tax returns, and TMZ states the information breached a confidentiality agreement that agreed between the two.

The former President claims Mary Trump and the Times worked together to receive and publish his tax returns. Trump states Mary was supposed to keep the information under wraps as a part of a settlement from the 2000s. In a “difficult to prove claim,” Trump states that a reporter hounded Mary to receive the returns.

Trump is seeking damages for no less than $100 million.

Advertisement

In July, CNN reports that Trump wanted whoever released details of him hiding in the bunker during George Floyd protests to be executed. CNN reports the statement of execution was shared in a book written by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender.

You can read more on that story here.