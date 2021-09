DJ Swamp Izzo, Atlanta’s multiplatinum and award-winning DJ, producer, songwriter, and more has released his new single “3 Cell Phones,” featuring Future. The video is released on Cash Money Records and premiered on BET Jams.

The new Izzo-assembled track comes with a boisterous visual bringing in Future, but also Birdman and Young Thug. Izzo is set to perform at Atlanta Hip Hop Day next month with surprise special guests.

You can see the new video below.

