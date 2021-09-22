G Herbo is back with a new video from his 25 album, releasing the look for “Stand the Rain (Mad Max).”

The new black-and-white video brings Herbo to detail his life of struggles and how he continues to fight off the hurdles.

While the 25 album is still rolling, Herbo has his eye on another song, specifically with Kanye West as a collaborator.

G Herbo is currently enjoying the success of his 25 album. During a recent cover story with KAZI Magazine, the Chicago rapper reveals how Kanye West not only inspired his career but the desire to do more work with the Hip-Hop legend.

“We have worked together before, but I do not know where those songs will go,” Herbo revealed. “‘Through The Wire’ is my favorite song ever, and I would love to have him flip that song so I can rap over it. I might actually have to do that! Put that pressure on me, bro, because I am going to deliver.”

Herbo also revealed that he is still working and more new music may be on the way. “I hope they know I will probably drop another project soon. I want to keep my foot on the gas this time around. My fans should stay prepared for those tour dates to drop and know that I will not be taking any breaks.”

Would you want to hear it? You can read the full cover story here.