J Balvin returns with the official live performance of “Fantasias” from his new album Jose.

Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. “Fantasías” follows Balvin’s previously released “Suerte” and “Que Locura” performances.

The popularity of J Balvin’s Official Live Performances pushed him to become Vevo’s most-viewed artist on their network in 2020 overall (with more than 3 billion views worldwide).

“It was an amazing experience working with the Vevo team to bring my new album to life visually with the performance and I’m grateful for their continued support following the Colores campaign we did together,” says J Balvin. “This album is very important to me. I felt like I just wanted to make songs that I would want to hear as a music fan, as Jose, not J Balvin.”

