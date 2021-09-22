The Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey relationship is moving along and now Harvey is giving details about their romance. Appearing on The Real, Lori Harvey spoke in-depth about their relationship for the first time.

“Honestly, he’s really good at all the big things, Valentine’s Day, birthdays, all that,” Harvey said. “But it’s the little things, the everyday things that I think really is what makes him special. He just listens to me when I talk.”

Fellas, sometimes it’s just the little things. Harvey would detail a recent small trip that turned into a large event. “I had just been saying I really just wanted to go to a farmer’s market. So he called me Sunday morning and he took me an hour away to this really cute farmer’s market and we had the best day.”

Steve Harvey is happy to see the relationship for his daughter, speaking to PEOPLE about their “sexiest man alive.”

“I don’t speak publicly about this type of stuff, but I’m happy for my daughter right now. I really am,” Steve Harvey said to PEOPLE. “It’s the first time I’ve been happy for her [in a relationship]. And it’s the first time she’s been happy.”

You can hear Lori Harvey speak on Michael B. Jordan below.