Birdman is an all-out legend. During a trip to the Big Facts Podcast, Baby spoke about the legendary moves he made including bringing the talent of Lil Wayne, Drake, and more to the forefront. Aside from talking business moves, Birdman decided to put to rest the chatter around a viral image of him and Lil Wayne kissing.

“First of all, my own son, I would kiss him. I always looked at Wayne as my son and I always looked at it like, cause I was in the streets, and I thought this might be the last time he ever see me,” Stunna said. “That’s what that shit really started from cause I thought that every night I leave, I might not ever come back. I always today look at Wayne as my child. I was his father when he didn’t have a father since he was nine years old. And I love him like my own and I’d give my life for him and I’d take a life for him.”

And that’s facts.

You can hear it from Birdman below.