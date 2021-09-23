hart-topping, multi-platinum producer, artist and A&R executive Hitmaka joins independent powerhouse EMPIRE as Vice President of A&R while simultaneously debuting his new single and video for “Quickie” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Queen Naija. The new single speaks to the first stages of an initial attraction as Hitmaker plays the protagonist in the new visual directed by Hakeem / Keemotion. Listen to “Quickie” and watch the video here – https://music.empi.re/quickie.

With over 77 Million in sales and 9 billion streams in his prolific career as an artist and producer, Hitmaka joins the EMPIRE team poised to help develop and break independent artists across the San Francisco label’s diverse roster. In recent months, Hitmaka has already delivered buzzing singles and hits for EMPIRE including Yung Bleu “Baddest” ft Chris Brown & 2 Chainz (Top 10 at Urban and Rhythm Radio), Tink “Rebel” ft Jeremih and Rotimi “What To Do”, all while preparing releases for his new venture with EMPIRE via his imprint Makasound. Hitmaka will report to EMPIRE CEO and Founder Ghazi and SVP of A&R, Tina Davis.

On his new position, Hitmaka says “partnering with EMPIRE and Ghazi has given me the freedom to create with global talent. Being wholly independent allows us to make great music and let the fans enjoy it without any hurdles or restrictions – we strike while the iron is hot! A perfect example is Yung Bleu’s “Baddest” which is one of the songs of the summer.”

“Hitmaka is one of the best in the game. We’re lucky to have him on the home team at EMPIRE – inspiring and creating with our artists and delivering top quality music of his own. We’re already off to the races with several of Hit’s records charting and have more on the way,” said Ghazi, EMPIRE Founder and CEO.

On the new single, Hitmaka explained, “The song came together organically. Me and my partner Chrishan cooked up the demo and were in Miami with Ty Dolla $ign. Shortly after we sent it to Queen Naija and it really came together! It’s about wanting to be with someone but not having all the time needed so let’s make the best of these moments.”

Over his storied career, Hitmaka has worked with the best of the best including Drake, French Montana, Meek Mill, Usher, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, G-Eazy, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, A Boogie Wit DaHoodie, Wiz Khalifa, City Girls and more. His extensive discography includes chart-topping favorites including “Bounce Back” by Big Sean (Certified 5x Platinum), French Montana ft Drake “No Stylist” (Certified Platinum), and Meek Mill’s “Dangerous” (Certified Platinum) as well as 2Chainz ft Ariana Grande “Rule the World,” and A Boogie with the Hoodie ft Tyga & Offset “Startender” (Certified Platinum). Stay up to date on Hitmaka on IG for more news on upcoming music.