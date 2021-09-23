Verzuz TV has been holding it down on entertainment since the start of the pandemic. Since last year we have seen some of the music industry’s most prominent figures battle hit for hit in the Verzuz ring, making some iconic moments on stage.

The last two performers to step into the Verzuz ring were Fat Joe and Ja Rule. While people are still coming down from such a high-energy performance, the conversation regarding who’s next to step in the ring is starting again.

Recently, Omarion paid a visit to the Big Tigger Morning Show, just before his forthcoming Millenium Tour. In this interview, the “Ice Box” singer gave his opinion on the Verzuz discussion. “I think it would only be a handful of people that I feel like that it would be a good Verzuz,” he stated.

“I think there’s a few people out there that I could do, but it’s a small class of people who perform like myself.”

“Like I said, it’s only a few people. People have been throwing around some names,” he stated after the host wanted him to name drop a few singers who he would see a good fit. When the host named Ray J, Omarion stayed silent, however when the host named Chris Brown, Omarion mentioned that “would be dope.”

While Chris Brown has previously stated that he is uninterested in a battle on the platform, fans of Chris Brown seem to be appalled by Omarion’s response to the battle. Check out the reactions below!

Omarion you my boy but what makes you think you can go head to head with Chris Brown in a Verzuz? Riddle me that? pic.twitter.com/q1qLlEw1A5 — T-Shyyn (@tshyyn) September 23, 2021

Now I KNOW Omarion DID NOT SAY doing a #Verzuz with Chris Brown would be dope pic.twitter.com/16LFY2g9U3 — Rah The Chocolate OG (@IllNaNax18) September 22, 2021

The fact Omarion wanna do a verzuz with Chris Brown is hilarious . I’ll know all the songs but let’s be serious now …. pic.twitter.com/mtFLwhDOcd — 🦉CLG (@lorrainabana) September 23, 2021