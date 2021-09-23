The new cinema tag team is Kevin Hart and F. Gary Gray who will unite for Lift, a heist film that will appear on Netflix. Deadline reports the film is written by Dan Kunka and production will begin at the top of the year.

In Lift, Hart will be a master thief who is lured into a near-impossible heist while flying over London by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI.

Lift will be a part of HartBeat Productions’ partnership with Netflix. The film is produced by Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Genre Pictures, Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan for 6th & Idaho, and Hart and Brian Smiley for HartBeat Productions.

Gray previously directed Straight Outta Compton, The Fate of the Furious and Men in Black: International. After Lift, he will continue to work on Muscle with Vin Diesel.

In January, Deadline reported Hart and Netflix agreed to a long-term deal that will make the streaming service the home for Kevin Hart and his HartBeat Productions.

The partnership will bring Kevin Hart as the star of four films that he will also produce and go straight to the service. The outlet reports the last comparative deal went to Adam Sandler who inked with the company for $150 million. A number has not been confirmed between the two.

“Partnering with Netflix is an amazing opportunity for HartBeat and myself,” Hart said. “I am excited to act in and produce cutting-edge films with Netflix. I am extremely grateful to Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber, we share the same creative vision and always put the audience first. This business is about growth and my HartBeat team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships. Our goal is to make the HartBeat name synonymous with first-class entertainment and narratives.”