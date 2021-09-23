Kim Kardashian is coming to you live on Saturday Night! NBC’s long-running sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live has named Kim Kardashian as one of the hosts of the forthcoming season. Kim K will host on the October 9 episode.

“OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL I’m hosting SNL!!!!!! @nbcsnl,” wrote on Twitter. She will be joined by Halsey on the show.

According to Variety, additional hosts for this season include Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis, and Rami Malek. For the first time, the show will live stream on Peacock. Musical guests include Young Thug, Kacey Musgraves, and Brandi Carlie.

