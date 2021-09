Fresh off his collaboration with Earth, Wind & Fire, Lucky Daye is back with his new single “Over.” The release comes with a video that stars Jordyn Woods.

In the video, Woods strolls into a theater in a white dress and heels as the reminiscent sample and guitar strings of Musiq Soulchild’s “Halfcrazy” create the score that Lucky takes over. The single and video highlight the struggles of celebrity life when all he can do is think about one woman.

YOu can see the video below.

