Nike is celebrating Latino Heritage Month through storytelling and products, in addition to continuing community efforts.

Nike is partnering with visionary designers, creatives, and cultural leaders who share Nike’s commitment to inspiring transformative change through sport. Those partnerships will celebrate the rich history and heritage of the Latino community.

Launching later this month, the new Air Max 90 LHM will feature the heritage silhouette initially designed by Tinker Hatfield and considered a cornerstone of sneaker culture.

Through the Somos Familia campaign, Nike celebrates the power of community and the power of sport as the language that connects us all. The campaign will spotlight several sport and community changemakers—including Devin Booker, Leticia Bufoni, Students Run LA, Coach Nat of Peace Players, and Mile Style Run Crew of the Bronx. Protagonists featured in the campaign represent the diversity of the Latino community and a

Nike is telling athletes stories of Familia and how it’s inspired them to move their community forward. The campaign will kick off with Devin’s story, where he talks about his mother and grandfather and his ties to family as his primary source of inspiration. Leticia’s story will follow, where she reflects on the ways her father and mother have inspired her and allowed her to become a mentor for so many young girls in Skate.

The new Nike Air Max 90 LHM will be available on Nike.com beginning September 29th in adult and kid sizes. Additional information on Nike’s celebration of Latino Heritage Month can be found here.