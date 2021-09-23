Closing arguments continue today in the R. Kelly sex crimes trial in Brooklyn.

During the start of closing arguments yesterday, prosecutors accused the singer of using manipulation and threats to run an operation that allowed him to commit years of sex crimes against teens and young men and women.

According to the court filing, prosecutors have alleged that Kelly was the leader of a criminal enterprise.

Advertisement

Consisting of associates who promoted R. Kelly’s music and his brand “to recruit women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity” with the singer.

Over the last month, there’s been dramatic detailed testimony from people accusing Kelly of sexual abuse.

A man, identified only as Louis, testified that he was 17-years-old in 2006 when he met the Kelly while working a drive-through at a Chicago McDonald’s.

He claims the singer promised to help him with his music career but sexually assaulted him instead. Louis said Robert Kelly told him to “keep it between me and him” saying “we family now, we brothers.”

He was the first man to publicly accuse Kelly.

The 54-year-old has denies all charges and faces between 10 years and life in prison if convicted on all counts. The case is expected to go to the jury soon.