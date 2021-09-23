Rihanna Says Fans Should Not Expect a Specific Sound in Her New Music

Rihanna’s Fenty fashion show is set to hit Amazon Prime this Friday, but fans are still wondering when will they get new music.

While on the red carpet for the fashion show, Rihanna stopped and spoke to the Associated Press about the album and alerted fans that she is experimenting.

“You’re not gonna expect what you hear,” Rihanna said. “Just put that in your mind. Whatever you know of Rihanna is not gonna be what you hear. I’m really experimenting and music is, like, it’s like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want and I treat music the same way.”

The newly minted billionaire is not only getting ready new music. Rihanna’s FENTY empire is expanding as the superstar has announced Fenty Perfume. “FENTYPARFUM COMING SOON,” Rihanna dropped on Twitter. The fragrance was available for a limited time in a small free sample size. A full release is currently pending.