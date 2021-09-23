The Golden State Warriors are preparing for a rocky season with Andrew Wiggins. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Wiggins is unvaccinated, and he plans to remain so unless forced. With that decision, Wiggins would miss home games for the season.

The Chronicle details the Warriors brass’s attempts to have Wiggins speak with a doctor, but he refuses.

A memo from the NBA revealed laws in New York City and San Francisco about the league’s vaccine requirements on the teams. The ruling impacts the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and Golden State Warriors. ESPN notes the only exemption is medical or religious reasons, and it is currently unclear if Wiggins would qualify for the exemption.

Beginning Sept. 13 in New York City, anyone over the age of 12 will not be able to enter “certain covered premises.” Those areas include the Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden. A similar law will go into effect in San Francisco, requiring proof of vaccination before entering any significant event, including Chase Center. The rule applies to the teams who occupy those buildings and the opponents who will play there. So not only would Wiggins miss Warriors home games, but he also would not be allowed to play in any trip to New York City.

The league requires all personnel working with 15 feet of players or referees to be fully vaccinated in the forthcoming season. NBA training camps open on Sept. 28, and the regular season begins on Oct. 19.