The Justin Fields era is officially underway in Chicago.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced on Wednesday that Fields will be the team’s starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. With speculation swirling about Dalton’s status, Nagy said he wanted to put an end to the uncertainty.

Bears' HC Matt Nagy made the announcement that Justin Fields is Chicago's starting QB with the idea to clear out any distractions and speculation about the issue. "We're ready to attack this thing moving forward," Nagy said. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2021

Originally slated starter Andy Dalton suffered a non-contact knee injury in Chicago’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals last week. There was initial concern that it may have been a serious knee injury but after several testings, it’s just a bone bruise. Now the question is if the Bears first-round pick from the last NFL Draft is ready to start his first NFL game? Fields is beloved by his teammates and the Bears’ fans wanted the rookie to start since game one.

If Fields balls out, don’t expect to see Dalton return to the starting quarterback position anytime soon.