Kevin Durant is quick to block folks on Twitter for any reason, and now it appears that can be also said about trades as well.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith reported on Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets had interest in a potential swap of Kyrie Irving for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons but that Durant put the kibosh on it.

.@stephenasmith says Kyrie could have ended up on the 76ers in a Ben Simmons trade 😳



"Kyrie could've ended up in Philly … [but] KD wasn't having it. … I assure you, if it were not for Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets would be interested in making that deal." pic.twitter.com/CUGXO9oe0d — First Take (@FirstTake) September 22, 2021

“Kyrie could’ve ended up in Philly,” said Smith. “[But Nets GM] Sean Marks couldn’t do that because KD wasn’t having it. KD [was] like, ‘Kyrie Irving ain’t going no place.’ … I assure you, if it were not for Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets would be interested in making that deal.”

Advertisement

The timing here is a little funny because it was recently reported, seemingly out of nowhere that the Nets had interest in trading Irving. What’s also strange about this news is, Simmons would actually be a great fit in Brooklyn. He is an elite defender who can guard several positions. That is something the Nets actually don’t have enough of. The Nets are the perfect team that Simmons can hide his lack of shooting around because they’re loaded with shooters and playmakers.

Fortunately, Durant doesn’t feel that way and has no problem capping for Irving.