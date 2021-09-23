When it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets, it seems like it’s arms races to whom will acquire the most talent. Recent Lakers free agent signing Wayne Ellington was once in the middle of that.

Ellington appeared this week on Ballislife’s “Noble and Roosh Show” and discussed his choice to sign with the Lakers over the Nets, a team that he was also eyeing.

“There was some teams I looked at,” said Ellington. “Brooklyn was one. But LA was just too good of a situation for me. Obviously, Brooklyn already has some shooters that do some similar things like I do in Joe Harris and a couple of other guys as well that they have. It was an easy decision for me.

“Just the type of interest that [the Lakers] showed stuck out to me way more than any other team,” added Ellington. “I had conversations in the past and before free agency. I had conversations with some of the guys on the team. It just felt like it was a perfect fit at the perfect timing. I felt like what I bring to the table was needed with the roster that was being put together, the roster that they had especially after [guard] Russ[ell Westbrook] came aboard. My shooting and my movement without the ball is something that will definitely be a complement to this roster.”

Ellington is a career 38.2 percent three-point shooter. His skill set is exactly what the Lakers will need, as the team has lost a ton of its shooting depth from a season ago.