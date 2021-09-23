Just days after her husband made his shocking debut on Dancing With the Stars, Teyana Taylor drops the news of her upcoming farewell “The Last Rose Petal” Tour. Just last year, the singer and fashion icon broke the heart of her fans after announcing that she would no longer be making music. In an interview with Cam Newton, Taylor said she retired because she felt like “the label wasn’t really hearing me and seeing me.”

“I felt underappreciated. So, for my mental health, my mental well-being, for my kids, let me just put this on ice for a little [bit]. It’s not that I retired permanently. It’s more like, I just don’t feel like I want to move another inch for a company,” she continued.

She added, “I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that I can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!”

In November, Taylor is gearing up to go on her The Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour, where she will grace the stage for her fans one last time in 12 different cities.

“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard…. However for every goodbye God makes the next hello closer,” Taylor announced on Instagram. “Come out and watch me, leave it all out on the stage… One last time… Just for you & as my last rose petal falls, I say farewell….”

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM. Check out the dates and cities for the tour below!