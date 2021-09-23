The biggest compliment one can get is to have another woman emulate her style. In an Instagram post, right before the premiere of ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ Supermodel and TV host Tyra Banks, as she decided between hoops and teardrop earrings, gave Saweetie, the baby hair connoisseur, a huge shout out in an Instagram video saying, “Honey, I am channeling your baby hair. I said give me Saweetie baby hairs, honey! Saying in the caption, “You here me @saweetie?! You gone be watching me on Dancing with the Stars tonight? I’m channeling you, boo. #BabyHair. Saweetie responded by reposting the video on her story with the cation @tyrabanks I love! ❤️. Needless to say, the fans were not happy with the look which appeared to be a cornrowed wig with the leave-out swooped and slicked down, not quite giving off Saweetie vibes and the memes and jokes followed.

Lawdy who thought these dry cornrows with Diamond ribbon would work for Tyra Banks #DWTS pic.twitter.com/tGDORF9zqB — MUA-pmpcosmetics (@makeugorgeous) September 21, 2021

Last year Banks also paid homage to other celebs like Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Lopez dressing in outfits that they previously wore. It seems like this year she revived the tradition with hairstyles. There’s an art to laying baby hair that Swattie has clearly mastered she is even the face of an edge gel, Kiss Edge FIxer Glued Gel. Take a look and let us know what you think about this look in the comments.