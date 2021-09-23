Porn star Harley Dean is spilling the alleged tea on Rihanna and Travis Scott.

During a Twitch stream with rapper Almighty Jay, Dean accused the mega star, Rihanna of giving her boss chlamydia back in 2015 before then spreading it to Travis Scott.

In the video posted on YouTube, Jay first mentions the porn star looks like Rihanna when she stated.

“She hates me. I helped fundraise her gala here in Hollywood while she was f***ing my boss and gave my boss chlamydia. And here I am, the h*e, alleged h*e, yeah I am a h*e, but everyone thought that I was the one f***ing my boss and in all reality, it was this b**ch. It came out that she got him sick… ’cause he was married, he’s a King or a Prince in Africa…“Right before they were f***ing around, I don’t know if it was Travis. I don’t know who Rihanna was f***ing but she got dirty and got him dirty. It was a whole thing.”

There is no evidence of her claims. No one knows if there’s any truth to Dean’s accusations.

Rihanna and Travis’ were in a relationship at or around 2015. The two split after seemingly a year amid claims Rih Rih was embarrassed to be seen with the Astroworld rapper. People speculated at the time that it was a PR move.

Do you think there is any truth to these wild accusations? Watch the full video below.

