Who Can Beat Lil Wayne in a VERZUZ Battle? Birdman Says No One

Who Can Beat Lil Wayne in a VERZUZ Battle? Birdman Says No One

Birdman had a whole lot to say in his appearance on the Big Facts podcast. Aside from shining light on paying rappers and his love for Lil Wayne as his son, Stunna talked about VERZUZ. When asked who could top Weezy F. Baby, the answer was easy. Nobody.

“He got too much shit going on, nobody could touch that,” Birdman said of Wayne. “This nigga had 100 singles in one year. He passed Elvis in one year. 100 songs on Billboard, so I don’t think an individual could top that. I’m talking about 100 hit songs. The work Wayne put into it, I wouldn’t even play with that shit.”

His solution was to put Wayne against himself. There is no competition. You can hear Birdman on it below.

Advertisement