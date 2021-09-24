BIA Leans Into Her Latin Roots on Bilingual Single ” “Besito” feat. G Herbo

BIA flaunts more than money on new bilingual single “Besito” featuring G Herbo.

“Besito” arrives as the follow up single to the Sevyn Streeter collaboration “Nasty Girl.”

While her platinum selling “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)” featuring Nicki Minaj secured a spot at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 200 charts.

The Boston native links with Chi-Town’s G Herbo, rhyming from Spanish to English fluently as she raps about Puerto Rico.

Check out the song and video that drops in just a few hours.

