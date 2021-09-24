Flo Milli Takes The Stage At Diesel’s Sound of the Brave Fragrance Launch Party

Diesel’s new fragrance, Sound of the Brave, is finally in stores and the company hosted a concert featuring Flo Milli, Luh Kel, and A. Chal in commemoration.

The DJ duo, Angel and Dren, warmed the crowd up as they enjoyed featured cocktails like the Blue Bison Bellini and the Amber Aperol Spritz.

The festivities were originally supposed to take place on Elsewhere’s Rooftop but the organizers moved the party to the indoor section of the Brooklyn venue due to the weather.

A. Chal kicked off the performances followed by Luh Kel, but the crowd really started rolling in around 10 PM when Flo Milli was set to take the stage. Terrence J had the crowd pumping throughout the night.

Flo started off with her latest solo musical effort, “Roaring 20s” then performed a slew of fan-favorites for the intimate crowd including “May I?”, “Like That B*tch,” and her breakout single “Weak.”

Check out some shots from Flo Milli killing the stage at Diesel’s Sound of the Brave launch party: