G-Eazy has released his new album, These Things Happen Too, a sequel to the These Things Happen album of 2014. The new album has features from Lil Wayne, YG, Ty Dolla Sign, E-40, and more.

Before the release of the album. Eazy dropped the new single “The Announcement.” The single is a return to the rap world and Eazy demonstrates his hip-hop roots and flows.

Following “The Announcement,” G-Eazy released “Breakdown,” featuring Demi Lovato. The new video is directed by Daniel CZ and brings the headlines and media scrutiny placed on both artists to the screen.

You can check out the full album below.