Givēon is set to tour the nation. Before he hits the road, the GRAMMY Nominated R&B star releases his new heartfelt single, “For Tonight.” The single is set for his debut album that will release later this year.

“For Tonight” is produced by Sevyn Thomas, Jahaa Sweet, and Akeel Henry and is accompanied by a music video directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker, Sophia Nahli Allison.

Givēon’s “Timeless Tour” went on sale on September 17th and sold out in a matter of minutes. The tour will kick off on November 28th in Detroit, MI.

You can see the new release below.