Joyner Lucas Teams with J.Cole for the New Single “Your Heart”

Joyner Lucas Teams with J.Cole for the New Single “Your Heart”

With the Karen Civil mess behind him, Joyner Lucas is back to the music. Today, Lucas releases his new single “Your Heart,” which features J. Cole.

The new single brings two of the more sharp stars to one record as a broken relationship is examined.

The details on where this album will lead Joyner are slim, but fans expect more music.

Advertisement

For Cole, earlier this week he dropped his new song titled “Heaven’s EP” along with a visual to accompany the track. He also kept his sneakers coming with a new Blue dreamer.

You can hear them both below.