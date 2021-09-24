Congratulations to Detroit rapper Kash Doll! The woman behind many anthems such as “For Everybody,” “Check,” “Crazy,” and “Ice Me Out” has announced that she is preparing for her first child on Instagram.

The 28-year-old rapper revealed the news with a nude photoshoot, capturing her belly in front of a chocolate background. “The Lord just keep on blessing me! Look it’s a baby in there 😍 and today it’s the bmf premiere 😬 I’m so overwhelmed with joy,” the rapper wrote.

While Gossip of the city may have hinted at the news some time ago, fans of the rapper, including celebrity friends came to shower the rapper with love and celebrate what would be the start of a new journey into motherhood.

Advertisement

Check out Kash Doll’s shoot below.