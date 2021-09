Big Latto and a Mariah Carey sample is money. The southern superstar returns with a video for “Big Energy,” a radio-friendly track that is infused with Carey’s “Fantasy.”

In the video, Latto is very specific on who she chooses to spend time with, opting for a man who hit the “Lattory,” and closing with a dance breakdown in a field.

You can peep the song and video below.

