LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells has announced it has teamed up with One MusicFest to host and program its very own stage during the two-day festival. Rock The Bells is a global lifestyle brand dedicated to celebrating classic and timeless Hip-Hop culture.

The “Sprite Presents Rock The Bells” stage, will feature Big Boi, Too $hort, Big K.R.I.T., Curren$y, Childish Major, GRIP, Rexx Life Raj, and more. One MusicFest is set to take place at Centennial Olympic Park in Downtown Atlanta, Georgia on October 9 and 10.

At Rock The Bells our goal is to connect Hip-Hop’s rich history to the present while uplifting the people and culture that have always been at the forefront of the movement, which is why we’re thrilled to have found a like-minded partner in ONE MusicFest to usher in this exciting new phase for our experiential division,” said James Cuthbert, President of Rock The Bells. “We are also delighted to have Sprite on board as a presenting sponsor as they bring with them a legacy of authentically supporting Hip-Hop culture for more than three decades.”

“We are super excited about working with LL COOL J’s Rock the Bells. We love what they are doing with their brand and platform. It connects well with ONE Musicfest’s hip-hop purests and enthusiasts,” said One MusicFest CEO J. Carter. “This is a match made in hip-hop heaven. The fans and attendees will be the real winners.”

For tickets and more lineup information visit http://onemusicfest.com/.