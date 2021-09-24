R. Kelly’s lawyer compared the cancelled R&B star to the late Reverend Martin Luther King Junior.

On Thursday during his closing argument in Robert Kelly’s sex trafficking trial, Attorney Devereaux Cannick seemingly got confused on the crimes his client is on trial for .

Cannick didn’t specifically say how the “Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number” singer is like the late civil rights icon, but he also compared Kelly to Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

Cannick said Kelly and MLK both sought to uphold America’s Constitution, and quoted from King’s famous “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech.

Cannick said the singer was living a “playboy life” because his record label painted him as a sex symbol.

Meanwhile, prosecutors, said dozens of witnesses, DNA, travel records, text messages, handwritten letters, photos, Facebook screenshots, and audio and video recordings proved Kelly as guilty.

Prosecutors have charged the accused sex fiend with sexually abusing nine women and two men who testified in the trial.

Prosecutors accuse him of recruiting and grooming women, girls, and boys “for his own sexual gratification” over decades.

The case is expected to go to the jury soon.

