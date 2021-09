Run The Jewels have released the Digital Deluxe version of their RTJ4 album. Included in the new release is a new version of their classic “ooh la la,” featuring Lil Wayne.

The Digital Deluxe includes new album art remixes from Royal Blood, What So Not, the exclusive “No Save Point” from Cyberpunk 2077, plus instrumental & album versions of all original RTJ4 tracks.

You can hear the “ooh la la” remix below and tap into the full Digital Deluxe edition here.

