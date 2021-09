L.A. rapper Remble is back with “Rocc Climbing,” featuring Lil Yachty.

West Coast rapper, Remble known for his first big drop,”Fortnite,”returns with a new track from his debut project, It’sRemble. “Rocc Climbing,” featuring Lil Yachty is off the 13-track album released on Warner Records. Boasting features from Mozzy, Drakeo the Ruler and more.

Check out the visual and song below.

