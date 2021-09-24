Westside Gunn has officially closed the Hitler Wears Hermes series, dropping side B of HWH8: Sincerely Adolf.

The second side of the album brings in a plethora of fire rappers, including the Griselda gang of Armani Caesar, Benny The Butcher, Conway the Machine. Also present are Tyler, The Creator, Jay Electronica, 2 Chainz, Jay Versace, AZ, Larry June, and Stove God Cooks.

“Imagine adding twenty classic songs to an already classic album” Westside Gunn confidently asserts. “This is ART on another level; and definitely will be one of the greatest projects ever. Only legends can make a double-album sound this good.”

