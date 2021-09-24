The WWE has all but canceled Ric Flair.

Last week’s episode of Vice’s Dark Side of the Ring focused on “The Plane Ride from Hell,” which was said to have included several WWE talents getting into troubling situations. Those situations included Brock Lesnar grappling with Curt Hennig, Michael Hayes getting his ponytail cut off, and Dustin Rhodes serenading ex-wife Terri Runnels.

However, the most disturbing story came courtesy of former flight attendant Heidi Doyle, who said Flair cornered her and forced her to touch his penis during the flight.

It was said on the episode that Flair had a habit of wearing nothing but his robe and twirling his penis in a motion known as “the helicopter.”

Flair took to social media to try to clear his name in the matter.

Despite the allegations against him, then-WWE announcer and head of talent relations Jim Ross confirmed WWE did not punish flair at the time.

Fast forward to last Monday, WWE removed Flair’s voice and likeness from its opening video package before Monday night’s episode of Raw, and his ad campaign with Car Shield has been pulled from television as well.

Flair is currently not under contract with any wrestling promotion, so no telling if or when we will see the nature boy around a ring again. You can watch the “Plane Ride From Hell’ below if you missed it.