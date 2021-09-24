Yung Pooda represents for the culture.

Houston’s next up, Yung Pooda makes his return and calls on DJ Chose to join in on the action with their new collaboration single “Forever Tippin.”

Both natives of Houston, they join forces to add a twist on the Salih William produced classic, “Still Tippin’” by Mike Jones, Paul Wall and Slim Thug.

Their new offering over a Cool & Dre production pays homage to H-Town car culture and sports teams. Celebrated visually by director Mr. Boomtown, the video adds to the magnetic and radio-friendly appeal.

Peep the video and song below. Share your thoughts on social media.