50 Cent, Moneybagg Yo & Snoop Dogg Perform “Wish Me Luck” at The BMF Premiere Atlanta

50 Cent, Moneybagg Yo and Snoop Dogg performed the BMF main title song “Wish Me Luck,” during the BMF premiere and concert. Held in Atlanta, Georgia at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Thursday evening. The star-studded event introduced the new original series from STARZ to guests with a special viewing of the first episode.

Following the world premiere screening attendees were treated to live performances. Executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson was joined on stage by Moneybagg Yo and Snoop Dogg, who stars in a recurring role.

There were also several other performances. Flo Rida, KayyKilo, DaBaby, TI, Lil Duval and Jeremih all took the stage during the concert.

Thursday night was a celebration of the real-life Black Mafia Family that inspired the series, BMF.

The cast and crew of BMF were spotted representing the series that premieres Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 9 PM.

“BMF” Executive Producer and Writer, Randy Huggins and cast members Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, La La Anthony and Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight all walked the red carpet and celebrated the night.

Peep the photos of the BMF premiere concert below…

