D Smoke is back with a new album, following his GRAMMY-nominated Black Habits with War & Wonders. The sophomore album from D Smoke features John Legend, Ty Dolla $ign, SiR, Westside Boogie and more.



War & Wonders features hit singles “Shame On You” and “Common Sense” in addition to 16 more tracks.



Of the 16 is “Good Thing,” featuring Ty$, an upbeat, positive track bringing light to companionship and finding joy in life through many avenues.



You can check out the full album below.