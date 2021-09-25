His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavyEminem – “Lose Yourself”
There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti
Eminem is marking the return of Mom’s Spaghetti for Sept. 29 in Detroit. Shady will set up shop at 2131 Woodward Ave.
According to The Detroit News, a commercial hit the airwaves in Detroit, showing Eminem throwing up spaghetti into the Detroit river.
Previously, Eminem hosted a pop-up for Mom’s Spaghetti at the Shelter in 2017. If you are in The D, you can find out more information at (313) 888-8388.