His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy 
There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti

Eminem – “Lose Yourself”

Eminem is marking the return of Mom’s Spaghetti for Sept. 29 in Detroit. Shady will set up shop at 2131 Woodward Ave.

According to The Detroit News, a commercial hit the airwaves in Detroit, showing Eminem throwing up spaghetti into the Detroit river.

Previously, Eminem hosted a pop-up for Mom’s Spaghetti at the Shelter in 2017. If you are in The D, you can find out more information at (313) 888-8388.

