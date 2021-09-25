Lil Yachty decided to shock fans and release a surprise track on the music platform SoundCloud. A few days after taking to Twitter to ask if people use the music platform, the “One Night” rapper releases “GHINI – LY.”
Yachty received an overwhelming response from his followers that they are still using SoundCloud. No word if the question “Ppl still use sound cloud?” was a tease for his upcoming plans. However once the Atlanta rapper shared his new music exclusively for SoundCloud listeners, the social media comments came rolling in.
The latest news follows a collaboration track and video also released yesterday with Remble, “Rocc Climbing.”
