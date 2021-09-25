Lil Yachty decided to shock fans and release a surprise track on the music platform SoundCloud. A few days after taking to Twitter to ask if people use the music platform, the “One Night” rapper releases “GHINI – LY.”

Ppl still use sound cloud? — concrete boy boat (@lilyachty) September 23, 2021

Yachty received an overwhelming response from his followers that they are still using SoundCloud. No word if the question “Ppl still use sound cloud?” was a tease for his upcoming plans. However once the Atlanta rapper shared his new music exclusively for SoundCloud listeners, the social media comments came rolling in.

Bro who produced this oh my lord — $. (@boofbIunt) September 24, 2021

📈📈📈🔥⛵️⛵️⛵️ — 🍍P I N E A P P L E🍍 (@NBN_Pineapple) September 24, 2021

The latest news follows a collaboration track and video also released yesterday with Remble, “Rocc Climbing.”

