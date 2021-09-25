NE-YO has returned with his first single of 2021, “What If.” The new release is made for the dance floor and brings the R&B superstar to reminiscing over a past love and what could have been in their romance.



The new single was created in London with Ebenezer and Magnus Klausen. Curtis “Sauce” Wilson was the vocal producer.



Powerhouse gospel singer Kelly Price is currently missing in Georgia. TMZ reports Price was recently battling COVID.