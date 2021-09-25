[PHOTOS] 50 Cent, Kash Doll, Kandi Burress, Jacob Latimore and More Celebs Walk The ‘BMF’ Premiere Red Carpet

The cast and crew of BMF walked the red carpet for the series that premieres Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 9 PM.

BMF Executive Producer and Writer, Randy Huggins was all smiles. While cast members Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Myles Truitt shared group photos. Steve Harris, La La Anthony and Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight also walked the red carpet and celebrated the night.

More celebs that were spotted out include Monica, Kandi Burress, Jacob Latimore, Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines, Ari Fletcher, Anthony Hamilton, Angie Stone,and Clifton Powell.

David Banner, Jacquees, Young Thug, Gunna and STARZ, President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch also in the mix for the star studded evening.

A special performance of the series title track “Wish Me Luck,” by 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and Moneybagg Yo excited the crowd. Flo Rida, KayyKilo, TI, and Jeremih also took the stage.

BMF follows the story of two brothers who created the Black Mafia Family, the most prominent drug distribution network in American history, and is set to premiere on Sunday, September 26 on Starz.

Check out the photo gallery of the BMF premiere red carpet below…

(L-R) Da’Vinchi, KashDoll, Ajiona Alexus, Laila Pruitt, Demetrius Flenory JR and guests attend the BMF world premiere screening and concert

(L-R) Ian Wolf, Da’Vinchi, Kash Doll, Ajiona Alexus, Laila Pruitt, Demetrius Flenory JR and guests attend the BMF world premiere screening and concert

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event

Demetrius Flenory Jr., BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event

Da’Vinchi, BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Demetrius Flenory Jr attend the BMF world premiere screening and concert

50 Cent and Jamira Haines attend the BMF world premiere screening and concert

Stormy Merriwether and Kash Doll attend the BMF world premiere screening and concert

Kash Doll, BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event

Kash Doll Tracy T Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ

Michole Briana White, BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event

Ajiona Alexus, BMF world premiere screening and concert

Executive Producer Randy Huggins Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ

Steve Harris, BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event

Russell Hornsby, BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event

(L-R) Demetrius Flenory Jr., Michole Briana White, Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus attend the BMF world premiere screening and concert

Russell Hornsby, Randy Huggins, Demetrius Flenory Jr., Steve Harris, Myles Truitt, 50 Cent, Ajiona Alexus, Kofi-Abrefa and Myles Bullock attend the BMF world premiere screening and concert at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ)”

(L-R) Demetrius Flenory Jr., Steve Harris, Felisha Terrell and Sean Michael Gloria attend the BMF world premiere screening and concert

La La Anthony, BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event

Actor Jalyn Hall attends the BMF world premiere screening and concert

Demetrius Flenory Jr. and Pierre Thomas attend the BMF world premiere screening and concert

Lucille Flenory and Michole Briana White attend the BMF world premiere screening and concert

Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo,BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event

Anthony Hamilton, BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event

Monica, BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event

Flo Rida and David Banner, BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event

Kandi Burress and Todd Tucker, BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event

Angie Stone, BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event

Clifton Powell, BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event

Lil’ Zane, BMF world premiere screening and concert

David Banner, BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event

(L-R) Mike Epps, Kandi Burruss and Jacob Latimore attend the BMF world premiere screening and concert

Serayah McNeill and Jacob Latimore Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ

All photos courtesy of Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ.