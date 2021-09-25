The cast and crew of BMF walked the red carpet for the series that premieres Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 9 PM.


BMF Executive Producer and Writer, Randy Huggins was all smiles. While cast members Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Myles Truitt shared group photos. Steve Harris, La La Anthony and Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight also walked the red carpet and celebrated the night.

More celebs that were spotted out include Monica, Kandi Burress, Jacob Latimore, Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines, Ari Fletcher, Anthony Hamilton, Angie Stone,and Clifton Powell.

David Banner, Jacquees, Young Thug, Gunna and STARZ, President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch also in the mix for the star studded evening.

A special performance of the series title track “Wish Me Luck,” by 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and Moneybagg Yo excited the crowd. Flo Rida, KayyKilo, TI, and Jeremih also took the stage.

BMF follows the story of two brothers who created the Black Mafia Family, the most prominent drug distribution network in American history, and is set to premiere on Sunday, September 26 on Starz.

Check out the photo gallery of the BMF premiere red carpet below…

BMF Cast Red Carpet
(L-R) Da’Vinchi, KashDoll, Ajiona Alexus, Laila Pruitt, Demetrius Flenory JR and guests attend the BMF world premiere screening and concert
BMF Cast Red Carpet
(L-R) Ian Wolf, Da’Vinchi, Kash Doll, Ajiona Alexus, Laila Pruitt, Demetrius Flenory JR and guests attend the BMF world premiere screening and concert
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson BMF Red Carpet
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event
Demetrius Flenory Jr. BMF Red Carpet
Demetrius Flenory Jr., BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event
Da'Vinchi BMF Red Carpet
Da’Vinchi, BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Demetrius Flenory Jr BMF Red Carpet
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Demetrius Flenory Jr attend the BMF world premiere screening and concert
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Jamira "Cuban Link" Haines
50 Cent and Jamira Haines attend the BMF world premiere screening and concert
Stormy Merriwether and Kash Doll BMF Red Carpet
Stormy Merriwether and Kash Doll attend the BMF world premiere screening and concert
Kash Doll BMF Red Carpet
Kash Doll, BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event
Kash Doll Tracy T BMF Red Carpet
Kash Doll Tracy T Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ
Michole Briana White BMF Red Capet
Michole Briana White, BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event
Ajiona Alexus BMF Red Carpet
Ajiona Alexus, BMF world premiere screening and concert
Randy Huggins BMF Red Carpet
Executive Producer Randy Huggins Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ
Steve Harris BMF Red Carpet
Steve Harris, BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event
Russell Hornsby BMF Red Carpet
Russell Hornsby, BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event
Demetrius Flenory Jr., Michole Briana White, Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus BMF Red Carpet
(L-R) Demetrius Flenory Jr., Michole Briana White, Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus attend the BMF world premiere screening and concert
Russell Hornsby, Randy Huggins, Demetrius Flenory Jr., Steve Harris, Myles Truitt, 50 Cent, Ajiona Alexus, Kofi-Abrefa and Myles Bullock BMF Red Carpet
Russell Hornsby, Randy Huggins, Demetrius Flenory Jr., Steve Harris, Myles Truitt, 50 Cent, Ajiona Alexus, Kofi-Abrefa and Myles Bullock attend the BMF world premiere screening and concert at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ)”
Demetrius Flenory Jr., Steve Harris, Felisha Terrell and Sean Michael Gloria
(L-R) Demetrius Flenory Jr., Steve Harris, Felisha Terrell and Sean Michael Gloria attend the BMF world premiere screening and concert
La La Anthony BMF Red Carpet
La La Anthony, BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event
Jalyn Hall BMF Red Carpet
Actor Jalyn Hall attends the BMF world premiere screening and concert
Demetrius Flenory Jr. and Pierre "Pee" Thomas
Demetrius Flenory Jr. and Pierre Thomas attend the BMF world premiere screening and concert
Lucille Flenory and Michole Briana White BMF Red Carpet
Lucille Flenory and Michole Briana White attend the BMF world premiere screening and concert
Ari Fletcher Moneybagg Yo BMF Red Carpet
Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo,BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event
Anthony Hamilton BMF Red Carpet
Anthony Hamilton, BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event
Monica BMF Red Carpet
Monica, BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event
Flo Rida David Banner BMF Red Carpet
Flo Rida and David Banner, BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event
Kandi Buress Todd Tucker BMF Red Carpet
Kandi Burress and Todd Tucker, BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event
Angie Stone BMF Red Carpet
Angie Stone, BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event
Clifton Powell BMF Red Caret
Clifton Powell, BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event
Lil' Zane
Lil’ Zane, BMF world premiere screening and concert
David Banner BMF Red Carpet
David Banner, BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event
Mike Epps, Kandi Burruss and Jacob Latimore
(L-R) Mike Epps, Kandi Burruss and Jacob Latimore attend the BMF world premiere screening and concert
Serayah McNeill and Jacob Latimore BMF guest
Serayah McNeill and Jacob Latimore Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ

All photos courtesy of Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ.

