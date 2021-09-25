BMF Executive Producer and Writer, Randy Huggins was all smiles. While cast members Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Myles Truitt shared group photos. Steve Harris, La La Anthony and Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight also walked the red carpet and celebrated the night.
More celebs that were spotted out include Monica, Kandi Burress, Jacob Latimore, Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines, Ari Fletcher, Anthony Hamilton, Angie Stone,and Clifton Powell.
David Banner, Jacquees, Young Thug, Gunna and STARZ, President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch also in the mix for the star studded evening.
A special performance of the series title track “Wish Me Luck,” by 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and Moneybagg Yo excited the crowd. Flo Rida, KayyKilo, TI, and Jeremih also took the stage.
BMF follows the story of two brothers who created the Black Mafia Family, the most prominent drug distribution network in American history, and is set to premiere on Sunday, September 26 on Starz.
Check out the photo gallery of the BMF premiere red carpet below…
All photos courtesy of Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ.