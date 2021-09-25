Polaris, the 100% black-owned television, digital and social media platform, announced the launch of its first free ad-supported streaming TV channel to debut on VIZIO’s SmartCast platform.

Created by digital media pioneer Rahman J. Dukes, Polaris exists to uncover and share stories created by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color and authentically share Hip-Hop and Black culture with the world. With guidance from the Polaris board, iconic media personality Sway Calloway and hip hop historian Shaheem Reid.

Polaris will officially debut in October exclusively to VIZIO SmartCast users on WatchFree+, VIZIO’s free streaming service.

“Working with Polaris, we are bringing to market a channel that celebrates black culture and delivers unique entertainment experiences to SmartCast users,” said Steve DeMain, VP Engagement at VIZIO. “We are excited to partner with these legendary creators to deliver a channel exclusive to SmartCast audiences.”

“Partnering with VIZIO to launch Polaris is a historical step in getting the stories of Black and BIPOC storytellers out there in an authentic way, something we’ve prided ourselves in for the past two decades,” said Rahman J. Dukes, Principal Chairman and Founder of Polaris. “Polaris aims to be a beacon of inspiration for the culture, and VIZIO will allow our curated content to truly be that beacon, and help us deliver authentic programming to millions of households.”

VIZIO provides convenient access to on-screen apps like Apple TV+, BET+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, Prime Video and YouTube.TV. It also includes support for Apple AirPlay 2 & Chromecast built-in, allowing viewers to stream, control, and share content from their phone, tablet, or laptop directly onto the big screen.