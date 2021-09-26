Dr. Dre’s divorce from Nicole Young is costing him a pretty penny.

On Tuesday, Page Six reported that a judge has ordered Dr. Dre to pay Young another $1.55 million in legal fees and costs this week. That is in addition to the $2 million he’s already covered.

Additionally, the legendary producer must also cough up just over $293,000 in monthly temporary spousal support as well as pay for household costs such as security, insurance, gardening, taxes, repairs and maintenance.

The latest ruling said Young and Dre must discuss any added expenses Dre owes her on the household costs by next month.

Nicole Young filed for divorce back in June after 24-years of marriage.