Less than a year after the fatal shooting of University of Utah player Ty Jordan, another member of the team was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning at a house party in Salt Lake City. Aaron Lowe, a sophomore defensive back less than 12 hours following the team’s win over Washington State.

Lowe also ironically attended the same high school as Ty Jordan and was named the recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship earlier this year. He had even changed his number from 2 to 22 to honor the now-deceased running back.

Lowe had played 11 games on special teams as a freshman in 2019 and played five games in a shortened 2020 season. He had played in each of Utah’s first four games of the current season, earning three tackles, all coming on special teams.

Many players and fans expressed condolences in the early hours of Sunday morning. Utes quarterback Cameron Rising responded to the news saying, “Rest in Peace A Lowe. Love you brother.” University of Utah running back Micah Bernard responded saying, “Rest in Peace Big Bro. ”Freshman Ja’Quinden Jackson’s Instagram story from Saturday to Sunday shows the heartbreaking tragedy unfold. After sharing a series of posts from the team’s victory earlier in the day, heartfelt images of Lowe

Ty Jordan was killed on Christmas Day of 2020 in an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.