Ever since the self-proclaimed King of the South T.I.called out entertainment mogul 50 Cent for a possible Verzuz battle, Harris’ infamous 2010 Crimestoppers ad. T.I. recently performed at the BMF premiere, where T.I. attempted to call out Fif again. Guess what came back into play? That damned Crimestoppers ad.

In classic 50 form, the BMF creator and director took to IG to call out T.I. in a now-deleted post. 50 wrote, “This was a week ago🤔, This n***a was telling me about a comedy show he working on backstage. I don’t like all this kinda s**t. It wouldn’t be a good idea to come around me again respectfully stay away from me.”

This was in response to T.I. appearing on the Big Facts podcast where he was asked about East Coast rappers like 50 Cent who ask about the ad. T.I. replied, “When you’re fighting a man with no arms, expect to get kicked.”

